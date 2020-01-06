Plateau nurses protest abduction of aid workers in Northeast

ADVERTISEMENT

National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Plateau State council, has decried the incessant abduction of medical/aid workers rendering services in the Northeast by insurgents.

The workers, who gathered at their secretariat in Jos, the state capital, to vent their displeasure on the happenings, called on the federal and state governments to do all they should to ensure the release of one of their council colleagues, Jennifer Ukambong Samuel, who was recently abducted.

Speaking with newsmen, the state Chairman of the council, Comrade Briskilla Dabit, said since the abduction of Jennifer by the insurgents in the Northeast, the council had been saddened and worried, considering the fact that several indigenes of the state and aid workers alike had been previously executed by the insurgents.

Dabit stressed that many aid/medical personnel in the Northeast are from Plateau, but that the government should employ medical personnel into the state service in order to minimize the rate of their migration to dangerous terrain to work.

She further charged the Federal Government to provide adequate security to aid workers in the North East as their security is always at stake.

