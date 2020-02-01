Plateau killing: Gov Lalong threatens to dethrone traditional rulers

ADVERTISEMENT

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has warned traditional rulers in the state not to allow their citizens to cause violence and killing in their respective domains, saying a traditional ruler who can’t manage his people would be dethroned.

Lalong’s warning came days after gunmen attacked Kulben and Kwatas villages of Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State and killed dozens of lives.

The governor stressed that people couldn’t be killed at will without arresting the perpetrators of the killings, adding that if such act should continue, the society would never be at rest.

Lalong stated this Saturday during the installation of traditional rulers of Long Dorok, Long Jaktoe and Long Derteng in Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “I have repeatedly emphasized the need for traditional rulers to be alert to their duties of preserving the culture and traditions of the people and also sensitizing them to live in peace with one another.

“When there is crime in your domains, you must work with your people and expose the criminals. If you don’t, I will hold you responsible and ensure that you are investigated. That is the kind of thing I directed about the killings in Bokkos where, to my dismay, nobody was arrested despite the murder of people. This cannot be allowed,” Lalong added.

The governor further charged the new chiefs to use their positions to ensure peace, development and mutual coexistence amongst people.

