Plateau JNI Secretary, Alhassan Shu’aibu, dies at 82

The Secretary of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Plateau State, Alhaji Alhassan Shu’aibu has died in Abuja at the age of 82 after a protracted illness.

A statement by the Plateau State Chapter of JNI and signed by the Public Relations Officer, Sani Mudi stated that the deceased died Sunday night and was buried in Abuja on Monday afternoon.

He said until his death, late Shu’aibu had served as a Permanent Secretary in the Plateau State Civil Service and later transferred to the federal civil service where he served until his retirement.

He also held various appointments including Chairman Warri refinery, member NNPC Board of Directors, Commissioner representing the North Central in the Niger Delta Development Commission among others.

The statement also noted that the deceased had rendered longstanding services to Islam in many ways, particularly in the Plateau State executive council of JNI where he deployed his enormous administrative skills, diplomacy and vast knowledge for the benefit of the Muslim Ummah at both state and national levels.

“He played a critical role in guiding the Muslim Ummah to weather the storm in the days of the ethno religious conflicts in the state. His death is indeed a big loss to the Muslim Ummah in Plateau in particular and Nigeria at large,” it was stated.

