Plateau House: S/Court dismisses forgery appeal against Hassan

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by challenging the election of Ibrahim Baba Hassan as a member of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

The five-member panel of justices presided by Justice Olulayode Ariwoola held that the matter having been brought by Abdul Sule outside the time provided in the Alteration Act of 2018 has become statute barred.

This followed the decision of the counsel to Sule, David Ibeawuchi to withdraw the appeal from the apex court.

Sule had filed an originating summons at the Federal High Court in Jos in March 2, 2015 challenging the election of Hassan on the ground of submitting false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sule had argued that Hassan’s information to INEC that he possesses a Diploma in Business Administration from University of Jos in on November 25, 1999, was false.

The appellant further claimed that the false information was included in his Affidavit in support of Personal Particulars of Persons seeking election to the office/membership of Plateau State House of Assembly in respect of Jos North-North constituency of Plateau State and sworn in the Registry of the High Court of Jos on 16th December 2014 to INEC.

