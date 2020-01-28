Plateau: Gunmen kill 13, as youths raze 23 houses in reprisal attacks

ADVERTISEMENT

Unknown gunmen on Sunday killed 13 people and injured five when they opened fire at a viewing centre in Kwatas village of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, in a statement confirmed that the attack was carried out by unknown gunmen.

A witness told our correspondent that the incident occurred around 7:30pm on Sunday, with some local inhabitants alleging that the death toll included two women and exceeds the official figure.

But the police command stated that 13 people lost their lives while five others were receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Bokkos.

The attack however led to a reprisal on Monday morning on a nearby Fulani settlement in which 23 houses and a mosque were burnt down.

ASP Ogaba said the Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, had deployed detectives, conventional policemen and Police Mobile personnel to the area to restore normalcy and arrest the perpetrators.

He also confirmed that Fulani houses had been burnt down but could not provide actual statistics of those razed down at the time of filing this report.

The police spokesman said the command was soliciting for information to aid in apprehending the suspects, while urging the people to remain calm and continue with their lawful businesses.

However, the Auditor of Gan Allah Fulani Association in Bokkos, Abubakar Yusuf while giving a breakdown of the burnt houses said; “Seven houses were burnt in Dimis; 11 houses in Chenget; two houses in Machanby; three houses in Pando, and a Juma’at Mosque in Marish all in Kwatas village.”

Governor Simon Bako Lalong in a statement described the attack as another attempt by criminals who do not mean well for the state to bring back the dark days of insecurity which has substantially been overcome.

While commiserating with the victims and families of those killed, the governor directed security agents to go after the perpetrators and ensure their arrest and prosecution.

He restated his determination to work with the federal government and relevant stakeholders in strengthening the community policing architecture in the state with robust intelligence gathering and early intervention to forestall reoccurrence.

Daily Trust reports that the attack comes less than three weeks after an attack in Kunben village of Mangu Local Government Area of the state that claimed 12 lives, and exactly one week after suspected militia men rustled 73 cattle and 23 sheep belonging to Fulani herders from Bisichi into Fan and Foron districts of Barkin Ladi LGA.

