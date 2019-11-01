Plateau approves N33m for renovation of NUJ secretariat

ADVERTISEMENT

Plateau State Government on Friday approved the sum of N33 million for the renovation of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat, located at D.B Zang road by Hill Station junction in Jos.

The approval was made during the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Simon Bako Lalong.

While briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Dan Manjang said the SEC also approved N89 million as intervention for completion and renovation of works at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state.

”Approval was also made for the purchase of vehicles for the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, principal officers and members of the State House of Assembly, ” he said.

Also approved according to the Commissioner is N29 million for the purchase of tools, machinery and equipment for the establishment of basic Scientific Glass-Blowing Training Centre as well as funds for the procurement of 1,908 drums of 45kg of calcium hydrochloride for the Water Board.

State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Chris Ahmadu said the SEC deliberated on four bills all related to the land sector adding that the bills if approved by the State Assembly and passed will put in place necessary mechanism for effective land administration, control of land use and effective collection of land rates.

”One of the bills introduces the payment of land use charge which will take the place of the tenement rate and the ground rent hitherto payable. It will be a single charge that property owners will pay whether you have a registered title or not. We will do that with the local government and at the end of the day there will be a sharing formula, ” he said.

