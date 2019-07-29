Plateau: Government pays N925m for 630 Muslim pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State government has sponsored 630 Muslim pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj.

This was disclosed in a speech by the Governor of the state, Simon Lalong on Monday when at the departure of the intending pilgrims at the Rwang Pam Stadium.

Daily Trust gathered that the sum of N1.4 million was paid to each of the 630 pilgrims sponsored by the state, which amounted to the sum of N925 million.

Daily Trust also learnt that the state would have a total of 1,195 – 747 males and 448 females – intending pilgrims that would perform at this year’s hajj.

The governor urged all intending pilgrims from the state to be good ambassadors of the state.

He said: “At this juncture, I urge all the intending Muslim Pilgrims from Plateau State to see themselves as good ambassadors, by showing positive and God fearing behavioral conducts while in the Holy Land.

“Therefore, as you all proceed to the Holy land for this year’s pilgrimage, I enjoin you to carefully abide by all extant laws of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

