Plateau gov celebrates Bot for winning MSME award

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has said that with the return of peace to the state, the creativity, energy and talents of young people in the state is being unlocked for innovation, entrepreneurship and development.

The governor spoke Thursday night in Abuja at the 2nd National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Awards, 2019 where three nominees from the state contended for the annual awards at the Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

The Director, Press Affairs to the state Governor, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, in a statement made available to Daily Trust in Abuja, said the young Plateau innovators and entrepreneurs include Bare Choji, Mafeng Yohanna and Zang Luka Bot, whose various works won them nomination for the 2nd MSME Awards, 2019.

At the end of the event, Bot of Zang Bot Technology won the NITDA award For Technology Innovation.

The winner, who has three products to his credit which include Power Bank, Computer Foot Mouse, and Sand Sieving Machine is currently perfecting an Automatic Candle Quencher, was awarded N1million.

Speaking at the event, Governor Lalong said he was elated that the lives of many youths and women in the state are being improved as they continue to demonstrate innovation, entrepreneurship and resilience in wealth creation through the opportunities created by his rescue administration.

