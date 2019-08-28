Plateau Fulani write CP over 187 rustled cattle

ADVERTISEMENT

Fulani communities in Plateau State have alleged that 187 cattle were rustled last week when gunmen attacked Gora village in Jos East and moved the animals into parts of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

The cattle were said to belong to three Fulani members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nigeria and were allegedly split into smaller groups for easy movements, said MACBAN state chairman, Muhammad Abdullahi Nuru.

In a letter written to the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, Nuru said the incident which occurred on August 20 happened days after, alleging, “Berom bandits from Nding village killed four cows belonging to one Alh. Abubakar Muhammad and five days later killed another 17 cows.”

He said it was unfortunate that in the midst of the rustling, the youths had set ablaze some homes to play victims and to detract security agents from the real crime.

Nuru said the bandits were operating from Fan and Foron districts of Barkin Ladi which he described as the most notorious cattle rustling hub in the state and urged the security agents to as a matter of urgency see to the recovery of the cows.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tyopev Terna, said he was not privy to the letter written to the CP, but asked for time to verify. He, however, later failed to respond to calls put to his phone number.

