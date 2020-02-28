Plateau flags off land sale in new layouts

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State government has flagged off land sale in new layouts in parts of Jos, the state capital.

Speaking at the site of some of the layout toured yesterday, the state Commissioner of Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Yakubu Dati, said the governor has approved seven new layouts in the city, and that five of them are for residential and two are for industrial purposes.

Dati also warned against land encroachment and said perpetrators will be dealt with.

“The intention of government is to create modern/smart cities and this comes with planning. That is why we started the new layouts. The whole idea is to have a planned city such that as the city grows it doesn’t become an urban slum.

“The whole idea is to make land available to the people with certificate of occupancy. If anyone buys a land, that person is assured of certificate of occupancy.

“Besides, the layouts are areas with assess roads, water, electricity, essential services, recreation places and other needs of modern estates

He said they would ensure that the sale was transparent.

