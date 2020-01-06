Breaking News
Plateau denies accepting to pay N30,000 minimum wage

By Lami Sadiq, Jos Published Date
Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State

Plateau State Government has said a committee constituted by the State Government in November 2019 with a view of mapping out modalities for the implementation of minimum wage was still negotiating with Organised Labour.

The state government, through the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Dan Manjag, said news making the rounds on social and conventional media that the state government was ready to implement the payment of the N30, 000.00 minimum wage without recourse to negotiations on the consequential adjustments was false.

Manjag denied reports quoting him as saying: “there was no need for any negotiation with any group of persons before the implementation” and maintained that the state government has set up a committee to negotiate with labour about the consequential adjustments as directed by the Federal Government based on the peculiarity, sustainability and capacity of each state.

He reiterated that government was committed to the welfare of its workers and Manjang appealed to workers and the unions to remain calm while negotiations are on and pending the recommendation of same.

