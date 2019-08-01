Plateau: Cultists shoot, machete ex-Taraba FC player

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Tuesday shot and macheted a former centre-back of Taraba football club, Ugo Ayaya Kelvin.

Daily Trust learnt that Kelvin who also played for Mighty Jets of Jos was shot in his right thigh at Apata of Jos North Local government area of Plateau state.

Kelvin, 32 who last season played for Taraba FC and now without a club was shot on Tuesday night by about four cultists who came on tricycle popularly known as Keke-Napep.

Narrating the incident, Kelvin’s elder brother, Chinedu Ayaya, 34 said the shooting happened on Tuesday night few minutes after he left his brother standing outside.

“I was inside my room when I heard gunshots, I called my brother on phone knowing that I left him outside, he didn’t pick my call which make me to run outside and I then saw two young guys with gun near a tricycle some few meters from my house

“After they left one guy came to my house shouting that it was my brother that was shot, we went to the place and I saw him lying down, we then used my car and brought him to the hospital,” he said.

Ayaya who is currently playing for Abia Warriors said his brother was responding to treatment as doctors removed the bullets from his body.

Ayaya claimed that his brother knows the shooters and they would take appropriate action when he discharged from the hospital.

When contacted on the incident, Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO) in Plateau state, DSP Tyopev Terna said he would get back to Daily Trust’s reporter on the matter.

Our correspondent who visited the hospital on Thursday saw the footballer receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

