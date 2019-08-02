Plateau: Cultists kill shop owner

ADVERTISEMENT

A shop owner identified as Chinedu Okoye, 38 was killed in his shop in Plateau state by gunmen suspected to be cultists.

Daily Trust gathered that Okoye was killed on Friday in his shop at AbdulSalam Street in Chorbe Area of Jos North local government area of Plateau state.

Plateau State Police Command confirmed the killing of Okoye in a statement issued by its Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Tyopev Terna on Friday.

Mr Terna said that the deceased was confirmed death after he was taken to Plateau Specialist Hospital for treatment.

He said, “The Plateau State Police Command on 2 August at about 11:20hrs received a distress call that a gang of armed men suspected to be cultists went to AbdulSalam Street in Chorbe Area of Jos North and shot one Chinedu Okoye ‘m’ aged 38 years old in his shop.”

He added that the victim was rushed to Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

DSP Terna further said that in a swift reaction, the detectives of his command have succeeded in arresting two suspects in connection to the killing of Okoye.

The suspects names given by the command included, Ezeala Augustine, 26, of No. R40 Unity Junction Chorbe, who was in one of the tricycles that was alleged to be used for the criminal operation and one Lawal Aliyu, 40, of Angwan Rogo.

He further explained that efforts are ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspects.

