Plateau community wants rightful Sum-Pyem enthroned

Concerned members of Gindiri community in Mangu local government area of Plateau State have called on Governor Simon Bako Lalong to implement the February 1 Supreme Court judgment by installing the rightful Sum-Pyem to the throne of the Pyem chiefdom.

The Sum-Pyem is a 2nd class chieftaincy title in Plateau State and the stool has been enmeshed in a 15-year legal tussle before it was finally laid to rest by a Supreme court judgment in February.

Our correspondent reports that soon after the 2004 election that saw the emergence of Architect Hudu Ibrahim Manomi as the paramount ruler, two members of the Gadai ruling house; Joseph Mato Dakat and JCK Mallum had challenged his eligibility and the selection process, setting the path for a legal tussle which lasted over a decade.

In 2013 however, Dakat’s brother, Charles Mato Dakat was selected as Sum-Pyem in an exercise conducted under the previous administration of Jonah David Jang despite a pending court action.

Benue/Plateau Trust reports that the Supreme Court’s decision in February which restored Manomi had sided with the State High Court which in 2006 dismissed the suit that challenged his election.

However, the concerned members of Gindiri community who spoke through their leader, Auwalu Haruna Ma’aji said they were disappointed that nine months since the February judgement, the state government has remained mute; an action they described as dangerous and building tension in the area.

“Our community is now in disarray,” he said adding that “the judgement and orders of the Supreme Court had since February 2019 been transmitted and served on the Plateau State government with several reminders, pleas for implementation but to no avail.”

“There is need for an urgent and decisive action by the state government on this matter in order to prevent any ugly security situation that may arise and to equally restore the confidence of the general public that the government respects the rule of law,” he said.

Attempts to reach the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Chris Ahmadu failed as he did not respond to calls to his phone or text messages sent to him.

