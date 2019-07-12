Plateau: Centre trains, empowers 34 youths, de-radicalizes 34 Plateau youth

ADVERTISEMENT

A group under the aegis of Centre for Community Actions for Peace and Development (CCAPAD) has trained and empowered thirty four youth drawn from Plateau communities.

Youthvile learnt that the event tagged: “De-radicalization of the Radicalized Minds Project” took place at the Secretariat of Jos North local government area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the event, the 34 youth – 17 males and 17 females which cut across different religious divides – were given Start-up packs of tools and equipment that will ensure they are self-reliant. They also got certificates.

Speaking during the programme, the Executive Director of Centre for Community Actions for Peace and Development (CCAPAD), Ahmed Salihu “The beneficiaries of this programme had undergone series of de-radicalization processes ranging from cognitive screening, mental selection, capacity building and workshops on peace-building, human rights, drug abuse and business development.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Salihu also added that some of the beneficiaries were drawn from prison, with some on the verge of becoming psychos due to drug abuse, “but they are now de-radicalized and have learnt, tailoring, shoe and bag making, make-up and barbing among others.”

One of the beneficiaries, Salisu Abdullahi who was trained on shoe and bag making said that as a result of the programme he stopped taking illicit drugs.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App