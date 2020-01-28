Plateau attack: Lalong orders arrest of community leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has ordered the arrest of community leaders especially ward heads and Ardos following Sunday’s attack that left 13 people killed and 23 houses razed in Kwatas village of Bokkos local government area of the state.

Governor Lalong had called for an emergency security meeting between the locals, Fulani leaders and security agents at the Government House where he declared that henceforth, community leaders be arrested unless they produce the attackers.

Daily Trust reports that Lalong had in the past pronounced that attacks or counter attacks in the state will be followed by the arrest of community leaders in the affected communities and had stressed that “the attacks were not spirits but were living within communities.”

