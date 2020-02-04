Plateau attack: 26 killed, 190 houses razed in 3 days – Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State Police Command on Monday said 26 people lost their lives and 190 houses were razed in the attacks and counter attacks that occurred in several villages of Mangu and Bokkos local government areas of the state between January 26 and 28.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Uba Gabriel Ogaba, while giving a breakdown of the losses recorded during the crisis said; “in Bokkos LGA, 22 persons lost their lives which includes 14 from Kwatas, four from Sabon Barki, three from Marish and one from Chenget. Also, four persons were killed in Marish under Mangu LGA bringing the total number of deaths to 26.”

He stated that during the attacks and reprisals, 123 houses owned by the natives were burnt, while 67 houses owned by the Fulani were equally razed bringing the total to 190 houses burnt in three days.

ASP Ogaba further said 11 persons including Ardos and community leaders were arrested in connection with the incident and moved to Police Force Headquarters, Abuja for further investigation.

