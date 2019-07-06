Plateau assembly by-election for Aug. 3

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the by-election into Pengana State Constituency of Plateau State for August 3, 2019.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said on June 24, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba, notified the commission through a letter dated June 20, of the existence of a vacancy in the House of Assembly following the death of the member-elect from Pengana State Constituency, the late Hon. Ezekiel Bauda Afon after he was declared winner of the March 9 House of Assembly elections in the constituency.

“Political parties shall conduct their primaries on or before 10 July and submit the list of nominated candidates on or before 12 July,” Okoye said, adding that campaigns would end on August 1.

