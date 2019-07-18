Plateau: 632 cadets undergoing final training to join Armed Forces

ADVERTISEMENT

Six hundred and thirty two cadets comprising of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air force are presently undergoing their final outdoor exercise at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre in Shere Hills, Jos before joining the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Daily Trust reports that the cadets have undergone map reading and are presently undergoing leadership and endurance training after which they will be moved to Kontogora in Niger State to carry out the tactical and battle inoculation stage of the exercise.

The Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), AVM Ismaila Sadiq Kaita who was at Shere Hills to assess the conduct of the exercise said the training was divided into four phases adding that the first and second part was taking place in Jos while the second part will take place in Kontogora.

AVM Kaita who represented the NDA Commandant said the main aim of the exercise was to assess the cadets both individually and collectively on leadership activities; command and control adding that the NDA must ensure that the cadets are ready to face the task as young officers in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“Interestingly, the ladies among them are competing very well with the gentle men,” he said.

He added “This is final phase of the training so we must ensure that we give the correct and well trained officers to the Nigerian Armed Forces.”

On his part, Operation Safe Haven Commander, Major General Augustine Agundu who was also at the camp said, “we have all gone through the process as young cadets so this is another generation of officers that are being trained. I’m sure the NDA are preparing them to face the challenges of tomorrow.”

One of the cadets, Oluwaseun Ruth Oyetunde said the experience has challenged her to become a better officer.

