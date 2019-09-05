Plateau: 500 graduate from youth camp, to join 1,694 peace ambassadors

ADVERTISEMENT

About 500 youths from five local government areas in Plateau Central Senatorial district have pledged to pursue peaceful coexistence, love and unity in their various communities as they graduated from a seven day peace camp at Shere Hills, Jos.

The youth camp, which is the first for the year, was organized by the Institute of Governance and Social Research (IGSR) in collaboration with the Citizenship and Leadership Training Center Mountain School, Shere Hills and funded by Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF).

Benue/Plateau Chronicle reports that the 500 youths, turned peace ambassadors, will join a network of 1,694 peace ambassadors trained by the IGSR to assist in security and conflict management in their respective communities.

A communiqué, issued at the end of a seven-day camp and signed by 13 selected youths from Bokkos, Mangu, Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam, the youths vowed to work with security agents to strengthen law and order in their communities and enlighten other youths on the dangers of drug abuse.

While vowing to serve as agents of positive change, they stated that: “we will encourage youths from our various communities to get involved in petty businesses, vocational and technical trainings to combat idleness and high rate of unemployment in Plateau Central zone. We will in addition create awareness on the need for the youths to participate in sporting activities in order to foster unity, peace, tolerance and solidarity amongst us.”

