Plateau: 238 C of O’s, 815 R of O’s processed in 2019

By Lami Sadiq, Jos Published Date

Plateau State Government has said it has processed a total of 238 Certificates of Occupancy and 815 Rights of Occupancy in 2019.

The State Commissioner of Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Yakubu Dati who stated this during the presentation of C of O’s to 60 beneficiaries in his office added that Governor Lalong was restoring confidence and guaranteeing access to land titles for the citizens.

He said the state government has simplified land documentation technology PLAGIS, whereby applicants will receive their documentation within 21 days.

Dati said Governor Lalong was fast tracking the ease-of-doing-business following his commitment to provide layouts for Agriculture, Tourism, Mining and Industries.

He said the Ministry has keyed into the Plateau State Development plan and had embarked on reorientation and human capital development which is gradually eradicating past sharp practices, unnecessary bottlenecks, and effective and efficient land documentation through the application of technology.
The Commissioner urged members of the public and organisations to ensure they’re up to date with their payments as the Ministry will soon embark prosecute defaulters.

