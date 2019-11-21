Plateau: 238 C of O’s, 815 R of O’s processed in 2019

Plateau State Government has said it has processed a total of 238 Certificates of Occupancy and 815 Rights of Occupancy in 2019.
The State Commissioner of Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Yakubu Dati who stated this during the presentation of C of O’s to 60 beneficiaries in his office added that Governor Lalong was restoring confidence and guaranteeing access to land titles for the citizens.
He said the state government has simplified land documentation technology PLAGIS, whereby applicants will receive their documentation within 21 days.
Dati said Governor Lalong was fast tracking the ease-of-doing-business following his commitment to provide layouts for Agriculture, Tourism, Mining and Industries.
