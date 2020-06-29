Planned exit for N-Power beneficiaries (Batch A & B)

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan of the Nigerian government to exit N-power beneficiaries is totally inappropriate.

Nigeria is a country of over 200 million people

The government planned to empower only one million youth in order to fight the poverty in the country. Yet, it is planning to subtract 500,000 people without giving them a source of living, with either permanent job, some amount of money to start business or something else important, which can take them out of poverty forever.

How many billions of naira do our leaders earn every month? How many billions of naira has the federal government exhausted in trying to maintain our roads, electricity, government lodges etc. But to no avail?

Please, don’t take our youths back to the street where they were before. Believe me, by the time you stop this, you are opening a new avenue for stealing, phone snatching, more quarrelling, more fighting, more abuses, more political thuggery more criminals in all sectors.

Now, if you consider the calculation of the stipends collected per annum: 30,000×1000,000x12months =360,000,000,000, for the whole N-POWER beneficiaries; both the batches A, B and the new batch C in a year. It is nothing to our blessed government.

Just like a mother who carried a child in her body for nine (9) months, after delivery, she takes the child to a forest and tells the child; “My darling child, look up yourself, I have done my best for you.! So, take care of yourself, I will come back to you one day.” (Please judge the case by yourself).

My advice to my beloved country Nigeria is, if you want the youths to continue to have faith in Nigeria, continue to stop the youth from living under the shadow, quarrelling about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo; stop them from smoking, which endangers youths and push them into criminal acts. So, I urge the government to please find something better for the youths and not go ahead with the planned exit of N-power without any concrete plan for them. All the beneficiaries should be given consideration.

#DESTROY THE YOUTH; DESTROY THE NATION#

Baura Lawal Bala, Gusau, Zamfara State lawalibalabaura@gmail.com

