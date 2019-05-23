Plaintiff asks court to discontinue certificate case against Kwara Gov-elect

ADVERTISEMENT

A plaintiff, Adekunle Oluwafemi Abraham, has asked the Kwara state High Court to discontinue a suit seeking to disqualify the state Governor-elect, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, over certificate saga.

In a notice of discontinuance of Suit No. KWS/73/2019, Abraham said he “hereby wholly discontinues” the case against the defendant. The application dated May 21, 2019 was filed yesterday, (May 22, 2019).

Abraham, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), did not state any reason for the sudden decision to terminate the case.

However, sources within the court said his decision was predicated on the filing of the official confirmation of AbdulRazaq’s WAEC certificate in the respondent’s proof of evidence.

The confirmation was sent by the examination body through the legal team that had earlier applied for same.

“Not only this, the Governor-elect’s legal team has also filed a number of depositions that proved Abraham’s claim that WAEC doesn’t issue certificate with initials to be false,” one of the sources said.

“The depositions contain a number of certificates with initials and within the years the Governor-elect left secondary school,” he added.

In view of Abraham’s application, the court may strike out the case at the next adjourned date billed for June.

