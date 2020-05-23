Piracy on decline in Nigerian waters — Navy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Navy Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Ifeola Mohammed, has disclosed that the Navy has recorded successful fights against piracy which revealed a decline in the crime in Nigerian waters since 2015.

Rear Admiral Ifeola Mohammed who spoke in Abuja yesterday at a news conference to announce activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s 64th anniversary celebration, said with the success rate against piracy, the Naval bases cumulatively destroyed 2,287 illegal refineries between 2015 and 2019.

Mohammed said the anniversary celebration would be low key due to the coronavirus pandemic, hence the Navy would distribute palliatives and donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

He said the Navy would also commission a COVID-19 isolation centre in Lagos to support the federal government’s fight against COVID-19. He added that a modified and highly restricted ceremonial sunset would be held at command level on June 1 to mark the end of the week-long activities.

