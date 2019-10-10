Pipeline vandalism rises by 100% – NNPC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has raised an alarm on the increasing menace of oil pipeline vandalism which hit a record high of 228 vandalized points in July, 2019 alone.

The corporation in its July, 2019 Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) said that the breached lines represented an increase of 115 per cent from the 106 vandalized points recorded in June 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the vandalized points, 15 failed to be welded, while five points were ruptured.

Explaining details of the report in a statement in Abuja, NNPC’s Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Samson Makoji, said that the Aba-Enugu axis accounted for 35 per cent of the breaks, while Port Harcourt (PHC)-Aba route recorded 22 per cent, with Ibadan-Ilorin layout hitting a 16-per cent mark.

Similarly, the Lagos Atlas Cove-Mosimi Zone logged 12 per cent with other locations recording the remaining 15 per cent of the breaks.

The NNPC noted in the report that to ensure sustained supply and distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) across the country, a total of 1.73bn litres of the product, translating to 55.74m liters/day, were supplied for the month under review, adding that it continued to diligently monitor the daily stock of fuel to ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products and zero fuel queue across the nation.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App