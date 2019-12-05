Pipeline explosion rocks Lagos community

ADVERTISEMENT

There was confusion in Isheri-Olofin axis of Alimosho Local Government following a pipeline explosion in the early hours of Thursday.

Residents were in shock when they work to a heavy sound of explosion.

It was learnt that the explosion occurred following the damage of an oil pipeline by suspected vandals.

The explosion happened within Gloryland Estate, Isheri-Olofin axis.

The incident forced residents to flee the community to avoid being caught up in the inferno as thick smokes ooze out from the explosion scene.

Confirming the explosion, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed that emergency responders have been deployed to the scene.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “There is an outbreak of fire at the back of Diamond Estate along Isheri/Lasu -Igando Road. I suspect that the fire must have been caused by pipeline vandalism. I have activated Lagos State Response Plan. All key stakeholders have moved to the scene.”

