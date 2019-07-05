Breaking News
Osun: Supreme Court dismisses PDP’s cross appeal
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pipeline explosion: Buhari condoles victims’ families
ADVERTISEMENT

Pipeline explosion: Buhari condoles victims’ families

By . . Published Date
File Photo

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families that lost their loved ones following a pipeline explosion that occurred at Ijegun, Lagos State, on Thursday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Friday, Buhari also condoled with people and government of Lagos State over the fire disaster that claimed lives and property.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that fire broke out on Thursday after suspected hoodlums vandalised petroleum pipelines in the area.

He urged security agencies to ensure that those behind the unfortunate incident were brought to justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President urged Nigerians to desist from vandalising pipelines and sensitive installations across the country, adding that such interferences put many lives at risk.

He prayed that God would accept the soul of the departed and comfort their families.

The explosion which occurred in the early hours left two dead, while many vehicles and shops were razed.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the South-West Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the fire had been put off with the assistance of specially-trained safety firemen after 17 hours of tedious effort. (NAN)

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.