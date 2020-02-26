Pioneer matron of Barau Dikko Hospital, Theresa Ibrahim is dead

ADVERTISEMENT

The pioneer matron of Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital, Kaduna, Theresa Ibrahim is dead.

She died on Tuesday evening at 6.30pm at the Garkuwa Hospital after three years of battle with cancer.

Theresa was a German nurse who married a Nigeria. She has lived in Nigeria since 1970 after she married her husband, Alhaji Sani Ibrahim at the age of 22 years.

She has worked as a nurse and matron in various health institutions in Kaduna, including the Nursing Home and General Hospital in Kaduna.

She was the administrative manager at Garkuwa Hospital before her death.

Her son, Bashiru Sani who spoke with our correspondent at their family home in Kaduna on Wednesday said his mother had a good fight.

“She has been battling with cancer for over three years; it started from her lungs then progressed to her spinal cord. She just came back from Germany where she went for a checkup and the doctors said all was well.

“Unfortunately, in the last two weeks, her health deteriorated, she could not use her limbs and she was in so much pain. I pray Allah admit her into Jannatul Firdausi because she accepted Islam 10 years ago and even though she did not really tell anyone apart from her close family, she practiced the religion in her own little way.”

He said her funeral prayer will be conducted at the Sultan Bello mosque at 1pm,while the interment will take place at the Isa Kaita road Muslim Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Alhaji Sani Ibrahim, her sisters, her two children Bashiru Sani and Zainab Kana as well as six grandchildren.

