Pioneer chairman of Osun PDP dies at 80

ADVERTISEMENT

The pioneer Chairman of Osun state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Layi Ogunrinade has passed on at the age of 80.

The former Secretary to Osun State Government who also served as chairman of Osun PDP, Alhaji Fatai Akinade Akinbade, confirmed the death of the party stalwart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akinbade urged the Osun state chapter of PDP to immortalize the late Ogunrinade as a way of appreciating his huge contributions to the party in the state.

Speaking through his media aide, Mr Kayode Oladeji in Osogbo, Akinbade commiserates with the party and the family of the deceased PDP leader.

“Chief Ogunrinade’s political clout was too evident till he breathed his last. To this effect, his passage will no doubt, create a big vacuum. One of the best ways of keeping him in memory, is to immortalise him. He deserves it,” he said.

Akinbade urged members of the party to emulate his steadfastness and doggedness as of late Ogunrinade as a thoroughbred politician, statesman and community leader.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App