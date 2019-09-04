Pinnacle, GatesAir sign agreement on digital broadcast

ADVERTISEMENT

Pinnacle Communications has signed an agreement with top American firm, GatesAir to continue the digital TV build-out across the nation.

The agreement with GatesAir, which produces wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters, will allow the expansion of new digital TV services and the Digital Switch-Over initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expansion is expected to reach more than 50 million homes and 170 million residents.

The licensed signal distributor for the DSO in Nigeria, Pinnacle Communications, brought a delegation to the GatesAir’s Quincy’s manufacturing facility in the US last Friday to see the next-generation product designs and readiness to complete greenfield build-outs.

GatesAir has had a relationship with Pinnacle Communications since 1998 to launch TV and FM radio systems across Nigeria.

Sir Lucky Omoluwa, chairman and CEO of Pinnacle Communications, highlighted his company’s long relationship with Gates-Air, especially the quality.

“Sometime in 2016, we had 12 weeks to deliver a station,” Omoluwa said.

“All the transmitters were from here. We didn’t do any site testing. We just plugged them in, and they’re still on.”

Gates Air CEO Bruce Swail said half of the products GatesAir produces are for international customers.

“The broadcasting technology created and built here in Quincy has a huge transformative impact across the globe, and as a result, a lot of people around the world are grateful to Quincy.”

Andy McClelland, Gates Air’s managing director for the Europe/Middle East/Africa Region, said GatesAir has been on the digital path with Pinnacle for a short time, but will be on it for years to come.

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore told the group that he was proud to see GateAir’s partnerships around the globe.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App