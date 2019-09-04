Breaking News
BREAKING: Shootings disrupt Kogi PDP primaries
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Pinnacle, GatesAir sign agreement on digital broadcast
ADVERTISEMENT

Pinnacle, GatesAir sign agreement on digital broadcast

By Zakariyya Adaramola Published Date

Pinnacle Communications has signed an agreement with top American firm, GatesAir to continue the digital TV build-out across the nation.

The agreement with GatesAir, which produces wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters, will allow the expansion of new digital TV services and the Digital Switch-Over initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expansion is expected to reach more than 50 million homes and 170 million residents.

The licensed signal distributor for the DSO in Nigeria, Pinnacle Communications, brought a delegation to the GatesAir’s Quincy’s manufacturing facility in the US last Friday to see the next-generation product designs and readiness to complete greenfield build-outs.

GatesAir has had a relationship with Pinnacle Communications since 1998 to launch TV and FM radio systems across Nigeria.

Sir Lucky Omoluwa, chairman and CEO of Pinnacle Communications, highlighted his company’s long relationship with Gates-Air, especially the quality.

“Sometime in 2016, we had 12 weeks to deliver a station,” Omoluwa said.

“All the transmitters were from here. We didn’t do any site testing. We just plugged them in, and they’re still on.”

Gates Air CEO Bruce Swail said half of the products GatesAir produces are for international customers.

“The broadcasting technology created and built here in Quincy has a huge transformative impact across the globe, and as a result, a lot of people around the world are grateful to Quincy.”

Andy McClelland, Gates Air’s managing director for the Europe/Middle East/Africa Region, said GatesAir has been on the digital path with Pinnacle for a short time, but will be on it for years to come.

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore told the group that he was proud to see GateAir’s partnerships around the globe.

 

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.