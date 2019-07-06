PIN announces 2019 Students Poetry Prize shortlist

ADVERTISEMENT

Poets in Nigeria (PIN) has announced a shortlist of ten poems for its 2019 Nigerian Students Poetry Prize (NSPP).

Poems on the list include ‘An Artefact of a Groin War’ by Ehi-kowochio Ogwiji (University of Ibadan), ‘The Last Dinner’ (The Lost Piece of a Broken Little Girl) by Anuoluwa Olusegun Soneye (Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife), ‘The Visit’ by Ibelachi Franklyn Chinedu (Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli) and ‘Micah’ by Ogugua Micah Okoye (Enugu State University of Science and Technology Enugu).

Others on the shortlist are ‘Wailing Mother’ by Oghenetega praise Offideh from University of Benin, ‘Africa: A Compendium of Afflictions’ by Hussani Abdulrahim from Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, ‘I Returned and Saw Under The Sun’ by Anthony Chukwuemeka Okpunor from University of Benin, ‘Suicide Warning Signs’ by Okpara Ugochukwu Damian from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli, ‘When The Table Turns’ by Oladejo Oluwatosin from University of Lagos, and ‘Transformation’ by Muhammed Sulaimon Abiodun from University of Ibadan.

A five-man judging panel, including Professor Al-Bishak, Professor Hulya N. Yilmaz, Dr. Obari Gomba, Kukogho Iruesiri Samson and Gbenga Adesina reviewed 504 entries for the selection of the top 10 poems.

According to Prof. Hulya N. Yilmaz, “As in the years past, the judging process has been a true pleasure, for, each entrant has apparently composed poems with diligence. The outcome has been the bright shine of numerous poetic compositions of memorable content and attention-raising title choices.”

Instituted in 2016 to stimulate literary creativity and promote literary excellence, the prize has had three grand prize winners, Noah Oladele, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (2016), Bakre Fadil Adedamola, University of Ibadan (2017) and Godstime Tamunofiri Iberiyenari, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Yenagoa (2018).

The prize winners of this current edition will receive a total cash prize of N300,000, awards of excellence and complimentary copies of the NSPP 2019 Anthology at the NSPP Awards slated for July 6, 2019 at Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

