Pillars relocate to Kaduna, target victory in Kumasi

Nigeria’s representatives in this year’s CAF Champions League, Kano Pillars yesterday relocated to Kaduna to prepare for their return leg clash with Asante Kotoko.

Pillars have a date with the giants of Ghana in Kumasi this weekend after recording a slim 3-2 win over their opponents on August 10 in the first leg of their preliminary Round match in Kano.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the newly appointed chairman of Pillars, Surajo Shuaibu Yahaya said the decision to move the team to Kaduna is to ensure adequate preparation for the crucial tie.

He said “We are preparing very well for our return leg with Asante Kotoko. As we speak my boys are on their way to Kaduna for camping.

“The team is going to camp in Kaduna because we do not have a good natural turf in Kano and the match in Kumasi is going to be played on natural grass.

“We are going to stay for like three to four days in Kaduna and then travel to Abuja on Friday for our flight to Ghana.

“The government of Kano State has provided all that we need to prosecute this important match. And as a management, we are doing everything humanly possible to get the team in shape.”

Yahaya maintained that despite the slim 3-2 win at home, Pillars are in high spirits as they have promised to get a good result in Kumasi.

