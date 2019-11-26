Pillars excited by return of talismanic captain, Rabiu Ali

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering their poor start to the ongoing NPFL season, the news which emanated yesterday that the 12-match ban placed on their inspirational captain Rabiu Ali has been lifted by the League Management Company, LMC, came as a huge relief to the players and officials of Kano Pillars football club.

Kano Pillars without their captain have played four matches, three at home, in the ongoing NPFL season without scoring a single goal.

They lost one match at home to Lobi Stars, drew 0-0 with Rivers United and Wikk Tourists and lost one away match against Jigawa Golden Stars in Kano.

With only two points in their kitty, Pillars are presently placed 19th on the table.

However, with the lifting of the suspension of Ali, the spirit in the camp of Pillars is immediately high as some of the players who spoke to Daily Trust expressed optimism that he will help them turn around the fortunes of the team.

“We are all excited to have him back. We really missed him. A tree does not make a forest but his absence contributed to our dismal performance recently,” said Hassan Adamu.

The technical adviser of Pillars Ibrahim Musa also said the return of Ali is going to lift the team in their match against Plateau United.

“Though he was serving the ban, Rabiu Ali was training so I can confidently say he will be in shape to play as soon as possible.

“Pillars is not a team built around one player but nobody can deny the contributions of our captain,” he said.

Pillars new signing Kenneth Amia also said playing alongside the highly talented captain will motivate him to put in his best.

“I am yet to play in the league with him. He is a great motivation to everyone in the team. I can’t wait for a chance to play and learn from him,” he said.

