Pillars demand Aiteo Cup, NPFL prize money from NFF, LMC

Nigeria Professional Football League side, Kano Pillars are demanding for the payment of their 2019 Aiteo Cup prize money after winning Nigeria’s oldest cup competition two months ago.

The club’s Media Officer, Rilwanu Idris Malikawa, in a statement, said the ‘Sai masu gida’ are still owed the N25m Aiteo Cup prize money.

It will be recalled that Pillars ended their 29 years wait as they won the 2019 Aiteo Cup after a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Niger Tornadoes at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on July 28th.

“Two months after Pillars won the Aiteo Cup, the NFF has not released the prize money and there is no information on when the money would be given to the club.

“A lot of people are putting too much pressure on us by asking how much the club received from the Federation and the League Management Company for emerging as the 2019 Aiteo Cup champions and runners up for the 2018/2019 league season but up to now, no kobo has entered our purse either from the NFF or LMC,” Malikawa stated.

Malikawa then urged the NFF to kindly pay Kano Pillars their prize money which he said would go a long way in helping the club to address some pressing financial problems.

In the same vein, the club also revealed that the League Management Company is also yet to release the runners up prize money for 2018/2019 NPFL season.

Malikawa therefore urged the LMC to ensure they are paid the money before the commencement of the 2019/2020 season.

As at the time of press, club owners association and the LMC were about holding a meeting in Abuja to decide the kick-off date for the 2019 NPFL season.

