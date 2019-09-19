Pillars’ Ali snubbed as Amapakabo names 20 Eagles for Togo

  1. Home
By David Ngobua   Published Date
Rabiu Ali’

Kano Pillars inspirational captain, Rabiu Ali’s name was conspicuously missing as Coach Imama Amapakabo yesterday named 20 players who will take on Togo in Sunday’s Africa Nations Championship, CHAN, qualifying match.

The decision to leave out Ali,  an integral member of the team since its inception didn’t come to many as a surprise considering his ignominious role in the infamous Pillars fans protest at the Agege stadium during the Super 6 competition organised by the NPFL in June.

The team dominated by member of the Olympic Eagles who recently qualified for the AFCON U-23 will fly out of Abuja tomorrow to Lome, where they face the Sparrow Hawks at the Stade de Kegue as from 4pm on Sunday.

20 Eagles B for Togo

Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba FC); Adamu Abubakar (Wikki Tourists); Olisah Ndah (Remo Stars); Denis Okon (Akwa United); Stephen Manyo (Enyimba FC); John Lazarus (Lobi Stars); Etboy Akpan (Akwa United); Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars); Oluwadamilare Olatunji (Enyimba FC); Fatai Gbadamosi (Shooting Stars); Ndifreke Effiong (Akwa United); Seth Mayi (Remo Stars); William Ukeme (Wikki Tourists); Samuel Matthias (Akwa United); Chisom Orji (Collin Edwin Academy); Mfon Udoh (Akwa United); Reuben Bala (Enyimba FC); Tosin Omoyele (Plateau United); Sikiru Alimi (Lobi Stars); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC)

