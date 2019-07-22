Pilgrims urged to remember Nigeria in their prayers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasrul-lahi-l fathi Society (NASFAT) has urged intending pilgrims performing this year’s hajj to pray fervently for the country.

The organization said Nigeria is at a critical period where the governmental efforts to improve security and prosperity for all require prayers.

Chief Missioner of the Society, Imam Abdul-Azeez Morufu Onike, stated this at the farewell prayers and seminar for intending pilgrims performing the 2019 hajj through TAFSAN Tours and Travel, an agency of NASFAT.

No fewer than 570 pilgrims are performing Hajj through TAFSAN, one of the agencies approved by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Onike who reiterated that Hajj provides one of the best opportunities for spiritual rebirth and renewal said the pilgrims should remember the nation in their prayers.

“The Noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) says “Whoever performs Hajj for Allah’s pleasure and does not have sexual relations with his wife, and does not do evil or sins then he will return (after Hajj free from all sins) as if he were born anew.”

In what better state can someone then be to pray for his Nation? Onike said.

