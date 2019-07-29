Pilgrims from 21 states now in Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian pilgrims from 21 States have arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.

The pilgrims whose number stood at 24,993 as of yesterday were from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, Bauchi, Taraba, Yobe, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Sokoto, Adamawa, Niger, Edo and Zamfara States.

They were transported within a total of 51 flights.

Meanwhile, the agency for Ziyarah affairs of Ministry of Hajj and Umrah yesterday organised Ziyarah to historical sites for select countries in Madinah.

The six countries that benefitted from the tour were Nigeria, Brunei, Thailand, Philippine, India and Lebanon.

The tour (Ziyarah), organised in order to show and educate participants on the historical sites of the Madinah City, was led by Dr Ahmad Al-Shaabi of University of Taiba.

Dr Al-Shaabi took the attendees round the holy city of Madinah showing them various historical places that are one way or the other related to Prophet Muhammad, may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him.

Some of the places visited during the tour included Wadi Mubarak (Valley of Mubarak, Usba area of Madina, Masjid Quba, Jannatul Baqi, Mount uhud, Al-Ghars well, Garden of Salman Farsi among other places.

The tour also touched various historical lectures about Islam.

