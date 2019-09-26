Breaking News
ABU sacks 15 staff over sexual harassment, other offences
  1. Home
  2. Law
  3. P&ID Scandal: Deposit $200m to appeal $9.6b judgment, UK court orders Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

P&ID Scandal: Deposit $200m to appeal $9.6b judgment, UK court orders Nigeria

By . Published Date

The English Commercial and Arbitration Court has ordered Nigeria government to make a security payment of $200million to the court in order to grant a stay of execution of the $9.6billion damages secured against the Federal government by Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) pending the determination of an appeal by the FG.

The court also granted Nigeria’s leave to file an appeal against the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

P&ID secured the damages against Nigeria following a failed Gas Supply Project Agreement (GSPA) contract between it and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

A brief by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) from London said: “Stay of execution granted subject to payment of $200m security payment to court pending the determination of the appeal the leave for which has been granted by the commercial court

“Application for leave to appeal against the award and enforcement of the award is granted.”

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.