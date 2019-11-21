P&ID: FG moves to nullify gas contract

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has begun moves to set aside the Process and Industrial Development Limited liability in the gas contract with a view to nullifying it.

The spokesman of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, in a statement yesterday, said the minister had engaged more lawyers with specialised skills locally and internationally to “support the existing capacity and initiate fresh suits with a view to achieving the desired result.”

“It is not limited to a challenge on enforcement proceedings, but extended to setting aside the entire liability and probably the nullification of the contract on the basis of which the award was hinged,” Gwandu quoted Malami as saying.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed December 22 for reply of the EFCC to the application by Richard Nolan seeking the variation of his bail conditions.

Nolan, the Country Support Manager of P&ID in Nigeria was in September arraigned on 11-count charges of tax evasion, immigration quota fraud and forgery, alongside ICIL Ltd and Goidel Resources Ltd.

