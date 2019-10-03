P&ID: FG appeals $200m security deposit judgment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has mandated its lawyers to file an appeal against the last week’s ruling by the British Commercial Court that ordered Nigeria to pay a security deposit of $200m (equivalent of N72.2bn) to the court to make the stay of execution of the $9.6bn award given to Process and Industrial Development Limited effective.

Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed, who described the government’s delegation’s trip to London as successful, said the ruling saved Nigeria’s assets from being seized by P&ID.

“On the $200m payment as a condition for the granting of the stay of execution, Nigeria has instructed its lawyers to seek the leave of the Court of Appeal to appeal against that payment,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria will be able to demand for a refund of the 250,000 GBP payment to P&ID where the government wins on the appeal. This fact is being hidden by those who have been spinning the London judgment in their own favour.

He faulted the claim by P&ID that it invested $40m in Nigeria preparing for the execution of the botched 20-year gas deal, saying the Irish firm never kick-started the construction of the project facility.

The minister, who was part of the Nigeria’s delegation to London, said there was no proof of any financial commitment by P&ID towards the execution and implementation of its own obligation as stipulated in the 2010 agreement.

On the financial capacity of the company, he said the Central Bank of Nigeria confirmed there was no trace of any funds brought into Nigeria by P&ID and the firm also neither filed tax returns nor paid VAT to the Federal Inland Revenue Service as required by law.

Describing the entire Gas Supply Processing Agreement, which P&ID entered into with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, as “a fraudulent contraption with no chance, or expectation, of success,” he said the company, with neither a physical address nor a known investment anywhere in the world, “never acquired any land to build the gas processing plant.”

He said P&ID did not obtain the necessary licence to deal in petroleum products from the Department of Petroleum Resources as stipulated by extant laws.

“According to the contract, the gas for the project was expected to come from OML 67 operated by ExxonMobil and OML 123 operated by Addax. But none of the two companies was even aware of the agreement,” he said.

Mohammed said while the MoU for the project was signed in 2009 by P&ID Nigeria Limited and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, a ‘trick’ clause dubiously inserted in the MoU was activated that allowed British Virgin Island (BVI)-registered P&ID to replace the original contractual party, P&ID Nigeria Limited, to sign the contract on January 11, 2010.

“P&ID, incorporated in BVI, is a shell company that has no history of any business except the phantom GSPA in Nigeria. Please note that there is no Board resolution approving the assignment of the contractual interest to P&ID BVI,” he said.

The minister said the company set out to dupe Nigeria from day one with the connivance of unpatriotic, corrupt and greedy Nigerians.

Elaborating on Nigerians who allegedly connived with the company to dupe Nigeria, he said suspicious payments were made to Mrs. Grace Taiga, the Legal Director in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

“The payment, transferred in three tranches, could only have been made in appreciation of the ‘good deed’ done to P&ID by Mrs Taiga,” he said.

On the connivance, he noted that two directors of P&ID Nigeria, Mohammed Kuchazi and Adamu Usman, had been convicted of charges of money laundering and economic sabotage.

He said for such a supposedly important project, there was no budgetary provision for the implementation of the GSPA in the budget of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in 2010.

The minister said stay of any enforcement proceedings granted Nigeria by the British court, pending the determination of any appeal, was “indeed a huge victory, and P&ID has every reason to be worried that the 9.6 billion US dollars arbitration award to it has a good chance of being overturned.”

Finally, and this is the most important point: For those who may still not understand the gravity of the judgement of the Commercial Court in London last week, let me say this: Had we lost our quest for a stay of execution and application to appeal in London last week, P&ID would by now be attempting to seize our assets all over the world. Remember they boasted, before the judgment, that they have started compiling a list of our assets which they will attach. But now, that’s an empty boast, thanks to the successes recorded in the court of law and the court of public opinion last week.”

