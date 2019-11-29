P&ID: EFCC opposes Briton’s bail variation plea

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja not to grant the application for bail variation filed by James Richard Nolan, a Briton facing charges in the alleged Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) scam.

The anti-graft agency arraigned Nolan and Adam Quinn (at large), both British nationals, on a 32-count charge over their alleged complicity in the $9.6 billion judgment against Nigeria along with two companies, Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution (DNFI) and ICIL Limited, where Nolan and Quinn are said to be directors.

The charge includes allegations of tax evasion and failure to submit tax returns.

The court, presided over by Justice Okon Abang, on November 7, admitted Nolan to bail in the sum of N500 million with a surety in like sum. The surety, the judge held, must be a serving senator not standing any criminal trial in any court in Nigeria.

Besides, he held that the surety must submit a three years tax clearance certificate and sign an undertaking to always be present in court with the defendant throughout the duration of the trial.

“The senator must have a landed property fully developed in Maitama District of Abuja and fully certified by the FCDA,” the judge ruled, adding that the defendant must surrender all his international passports.

