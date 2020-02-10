PHOTOS: Zulum visits Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, where insurgents killed 9, abducted many passengers

Suspected Boko Haram members have killed nine civilians and abducted several passengers on Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.
The attackers also burnt 17 vehicles and goods worth millions of naira in their wake.
The incident happened at about 9:50pm on Sunday, in Auno town, Konduga local government area of Borno state, locals told Daily Trust on Monday.
See photos below:
