PHOTOS: Zulum visits Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, where insurgents killed 9, abducted many passengers

Suspected Boko Haram members have killed nine civilians and abducted several passengers on Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

The attackers also burnt 17 vehicles and goods worth millions of naira in their wake.

The incident happened at about 9:50pm on Sunday, in Auno town, Konduga local government area of Borno state, locals told Daily Trust on Monday.

See photos below:

 

 

Zulum visits Maiduguri-Damaturu highway attack scene

 

 

 

