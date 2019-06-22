Photos show result of latest military assault on Boko Haram

ADVERTISEMENT

The army has released photos from its latest attempt to clear out Boko Haram on June 21.

Troops of Sectors 2 and 3 of the Multinational Joint Task Force, comprising Nigerians and Chadians, embarked on clearance operation at Cross Kaura, Baga and Doron Naira villages.

The clearance was meant to disrupt Boko Haram’s supplies and lines of communication.

At least 42 Boko Haram members were killed and several others wounded.

One Chadian soldier was also killed in the fighting and 12 other soldiers wounded.

The photos shows bodies stacked into the back of a military van

JUST IN: Gallant Troops of Sectors 2 and 3 of the Multinational Joint Task Force comprising Nigerians and Chadians with coordinated Air Interdiction, embarked on clearance operations at CROSS KAUWA-BAGA-DORON NAIRA villages on 21 June 2019.https://t.co/g99MsFi4Sk pic.twitter.com/sYrVDlT54l — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) June 22, 2019

