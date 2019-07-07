  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Photos show chief of air staff mingling over dinner

Photos show chief of air staff mingling over dinner

By Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi Published Date
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar with other Nigerian Air Force officers, Heads of other security agencies in Bauchi State at the Regimental Dinner held at the NAF Base Bauchi Friday night. Photo by Balarabe Alkassim
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar with other Nigerian Air Force officers, Heads of other security agencies in Bauchi State at the Regimental Dinner held at the NAF Base Bauchi Friday night. Photo by Balarabe Alkassim
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar with other Nigerian Air Force officers, Heads of other security agencies in Bauchi State at the Regimental Dinner held at the NAF Base Bauchi Friday night. Photo by Balarabe Alkassim
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar with other Nigerian Air Force officers, Heads of other security agencies in Bauchi State at the Regimental Dinner held at the NAF Base Bauchi Friday night. Photo by Balarabe Alkassim

ADVERTISEMENT
Sharing

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.