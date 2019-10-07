PHOTOS: PDP flags off governorship campaign in Bayelsa amidst large turn out

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Large turn out as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-off its campaign for November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa state. 7 October 2019. Photo from Bassey Willie, Yenagoa.

Join us on

Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.