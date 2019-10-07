PHOTOS: PDP flags off governorship campaign in Bayelsa amidst large turn out

Large turn out as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-off its campaign for November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa state. 7 October 2019. Photo from Bassey Willie, Yenagoa.
ADVERTISEMENT
Large turn out as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-off its campaign for November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa state. 7 October 2019. Photo from Bassey Willie, Yenagoa.
Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com
Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900
DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.