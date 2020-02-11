PHOTOS: Patience Jonathan visits Aisha Buhari

  1. Home
The wife of President Mohammed Buhari, Aisha Buhari on Monday hosted her predecessor, Dame Patience Jonathan at the State House.

Aisha in a tweet revealed that they discussed efforts with regards to greater involvement of women in politics.

They also discussed Patience’s experience during her tenure and issues affecting women and children in the society.

