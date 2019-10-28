PHOTOS: Kebbi community protests LG election

Some resident of kebbi state on Monday blocked roads leading into Argungu from Felende area of the town to protest the non-declaration of the result of Felende ward election rumoured to have been won by the PDP candidate.

