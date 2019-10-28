PHOTOS: Kebbi community protests LG election

Sharing
Some resident of kebbi state on Monday blocked roads leading into Argungu from Felende area of the town to protest the non-declaration of the result of Felende ward election rumoured to have been won by the PDP candidate.
Kebbi community protests over LG election – 28 Oct 2019 Photo: Ismail Adebayo.
Kebbi community protests over LG election -28 Oct 2019 Photo: Ismail Adebayo. The protesters for several hours blocked the main road leading into Argungu and burnt tyres to prevent motorists and other travelers from passing through the township.
Mobile policemen were drafted from Birnin Kebbi to Argungu at about 9:30am to quell the situation but the people insisted they would not leave except their candidate is declared winner of the election.
READ STORY HERE
Related
Join us on
Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com
Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900
DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.