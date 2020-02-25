  1. Home
PHOTOS: Kaduna newly appointed Speaker, Yusuf Zailani visits Gov el-Rufai

The newly appointed Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani has led members of the legislature to visit the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai

See photos below:

The new Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani and members of the legislature visit Gov el-Rufai

 

