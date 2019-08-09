Breaking News
PHOTOS: Gridlock on Abuja-Kaduna way as people protest shooting of driver

The killing of a commercial driver by security agents on Kaduna-Abuja expressway has sparked protests by drivers leading to heavy gridlock along the road. This gridlock is coming on a weekend when the road is expected to have high traffic due to the forth coming Sallah Celebration. Photo: Haruna Ibrahim 09-08-19
The killing of a commercial driver by security agents on Kaduna-Abuja expressway has sparked protests by drivers leading to heavy gridlock along the road. This gridlock is coming on a weekend when the road is expected to have high traffic due to the forth coming Sallah Celebration. Photo: Haruna Ibrahim 09-08-19
The killing of a commercial driver by security agents on Kaduna-Abuja expressway has sparked protests by drivers leading to heavy gridlock along the road. This gridlock is coming on a weekend when the road is expected to have high traffic due to the forth coming Sallah Celebration. Photo: Haruna Ibrahim 09-08-19
The killing of a commercial driver by security agents on Kaduna-Abuja expressway has sparked protests by drivers leading to heavy gridlock along the road. This gridlock is coming on a weekend when the road is expected to have high traffic due to the forth coming Sallah Celebration. Photo: Haruna Ibrahim 09-08-19
The killing of a commercial driver by security agents on Kaduna-Abuja expressway has sparked protests by drivers leading to heavy gridlock along the road. This gridlock is coming on a weekend when the road is expected to have high traffic due to the forth coming Sallah Celebration. Photo: Haruna Ibrahim 09-08-19

