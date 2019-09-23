Breaking News
  PHOTOS | El-Rufai enrolls son in public school amid media paparazzi

PHOTOS | El-Rufai enrolls son in public school amid media paparazzi

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El- Rufai has enrolled his six year-old son, Abubakar Al-Siddique El-Rufai, into to a public school – Capital School, Kaduna, as a primary one pupil.
The state in a series of tweets on the handle, @GovKaduna, stated that this was in keeping with El-Rufai’s 2015 promise of transforming the state’s educational system. 23 September 2019, Photo: State House.
